The Amazon Black Friday sneak peek is here, and it doesn't disappoint!
We've seen ads from nearly every major retailer already, and one of the last ones that we have been waiting for is Amazon. The company has teased things already, but never officially revealed any detailed plans, until now. Some deals will begin as early as November 17, but Amazon does not specify which ones will launch on which date.
As expected, Amazon will offer an exclusive window of time for Voice Shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday deals, and that begins at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 22.
- Amazon Devices
- Electronics
- Toys
- Home Furnishings
- Smart Home
- PlayStation 4 / Xbox One Games
- Music, TV, Movies & Books
- Pets
- Sports & Outdoors
- Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs
Amazon Devices
- Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
- Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
- Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99
- Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
- Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
- Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
- Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99
Electronics
- Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99
- Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99
- Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99
- Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99
- 32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99
- 49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99
- Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products
- Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives
- Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
- Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop
- Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard
- Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more
- Save up to 25% on select 3D printers
Toys
- Save up to 35% on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture
- Save up to 40% on K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster
- Save up to 30% on select Crayola arts and crafts
- Save up to 30% on select Paw Patrol toys
- Save up to 50% on select Zoomer toys
Home Furnishings
- Save up to 35% on select Thanksgiving and holiday décor
- Save up to 40% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs
- Save up to 35% on select Rubbermaid products
- Save up to 40% on select Thermos products
Smart Home
- Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa
- Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker
- Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
Video Games
- Save up to $100 on select PlayStation virtual reality bundles
- Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box
Music, TV, Movies & Books
- Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books
Pets
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 60% on New Balance shoes and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear
- Save 20% on select Tumbl Trak products
- Save on Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration
- Save up to 35% on select camo apparel
- Save 20% on select Barska products
- Save up to 25% on Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder
- Save 20% on Atomic Foosball Table
- Save 25% on select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs
- Save up to 35% on select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets
- Save 20% on select Paragon popcorn machines
Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs:
- Save 30% on Segway Minipro 2018 Edition
- Save 20% on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Save $30 on Anki Cozmo
- Save 80% on Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow
- Save 20% on CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker
- Save 60% on Silpada 'Santa Fe' Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet
More info at Amazon.
