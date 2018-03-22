Whether you've been on the fence about adding Alexa into your home, or want to grab some extra hardware for additional rooms, this sale makes it the perfect time to buy. Amazon's celebrating its third year in a row of being voted #1 in corporate reputation by offering at least 20% off its Alexa-enabled hardware.

This includes devices like the Amazon Fire TV 4K for $54.99, the Echo Spot for $103.99, and the Fire 7 tablet for $39.99. Each device is available in a variety of colors, and there are a few others available as well.

These discounted prices are only good for today, March 22, so you won't want to wait too long and miss out.

