Right now you can score up to $100 off select Sonos speakers at Amazon. This deal includes the first discount on the Sonos One, dropping it down to just $174.99. The Sonos One is the company's first speaker that builds Alexa right into the speaker, and we had good things to say about it in our review.
- Sonos One - $174.99 (Normally $199.99)
- Sonos Play:1 - $149.99 (Normally $199.99)
- Sonos Play:3 - $249.99 (Normally $299)
- Sonos Playbase - $599.99 (Normally $699)
Best Buy also has these discounts available as part of its Early Access Black Friday sale.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - Sonos discounts are rather rare, and this is the first discount that we have seen on the Sonos One.
- Things to know before you buy! - The Sonos One is the newest speaker from the company, and has Amazon's Alexa built right into it. All of the speakers are great and worth buying, but the Sonos One is what you will most likely be interested in right now.
Reader comments
If they cut the price in half they would still be over priced!