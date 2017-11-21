One of our favorite deals is available ahead of Friday!

Right now you can score up to $100 off select Sonos speakers at Amazon. This deal includes the first discount on the Sonos One, dropping it down to just $174.99. The Sonos One is the company's first speaker that builds Alexa right into the speaker, and we had good things to say about it in our review.

Best Buy also has these discounts available as part of its Early Access Black Friday sale.

TL;DR