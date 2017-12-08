Here's which countries get to share in on the Amazon fun.
On December 8, 2017, Amazon announced that it's officially expanding both its Music Unlimited streaming service and Echo smart speakers to 28 new countries.
Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month in the United States for Prime members ($9.99 for non-Prime customers), and for that price you get access to a library of 40 million songs, offline listening, and support for a variety of different devices, including Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, and (of course) Echo speakers.
Echo speakers in these new markets currently only support controls in English, but we could see more languages added later on down the road.
As for the countries that are part of this expansion, they include:
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bulgaria
- Chile
- Columbia
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Panama
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Uruguay
If it seems like Amazon's been expanding a lot of its products to other countries recently, that's because it has. This latest news comes just a day after the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets launched in Canada, and back in November, Canadians were also finally treated with the release of Echo speakers.
