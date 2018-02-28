Amazon soft-launched Prime Music alongside the Echo family last November, with the service accessible to anyone with an Echo device. The music streaming service is now going live for all Prime subscribers in India, and you'll be able to access the vast catalog of tunes by hitting up the web player or downloading the Amazon Music app .

The timing makes sense, as Amazon recently signed a deal with T-Series — India's largest music label — to bring its catalog of 150,000 songs to the streaming service. Like Prime Video, Amazon is focusing on regional content as the main differentiator with Amazon Music.

The retailer has inked deals with major labels in the country, including the likes of Sony Music, Saregama, Times Music, Tips Music, Zee Music, Venus Music, and Warner Music Group, so there's no shortage of Bollywood and regional music on the music streaming service. When you first start using the service, you'll be able to choose your preferred language from Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Rajasthani.

Amazon Music will use that information to serve up curated playlists and music recommendations. The Amazon Music app allows you to take your tunes offline, and the service seamlessly integrates with your Echo device. It's not just regional music either, as I was able to find most class rock and heavy metal albums I usually listen to on the service.

There's a lot of competition in the music streaming segment in India, which sees local players Gaana, Saavn, Wynk, and Hungama go up against the likes of Google Play Music All Access and Apple Music. Play Music All Access is available for ₹99 ($1.50) a month, whereas Apple Music is available for ₹120 ($1.80) a month.

For its part, Amazon is bundling its music streaming service into the Prime subscription, which costs just ₹999 ($15) in India annually, or ₹83.50 ($1.275) per month.

For that price, you also get unlimited access to Prime Video, as well as free same-day and two-day delivery options on hundreds of thousands of products on Amazon. The Prime subscription is the best deal in Indian e-commerce today, and Amazon Music's addition makes it an even more compelling option.

