At the beginning of December, Google made a nasty move against Amazon by announcing that it'd be removing YouTube from the Echo Show (for the second time) and Fire TV as the latest move in the endless dispute between the two companies. According to the sharp eyes at TV Answer Man, Amazon filed for two trademarks that very same day for something rather interesting.
The two trademarks are titled as "Amazontube" and "Opentube," and both services would provide "non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual and audiovisual works via wireless networks." Content would range from tech, fashion, gaming, etc., and these services would allow "users to share content, photos, videos, text, data, images, and other electronic works."
In other words, it sounds like Amazon is playing around with the idea of launching a YouTube competitor.
What could Amazon offer to make people switch from YouTube?
It is interesting to think about what Amazon's take on YouTube might look like, but the likelihood of Amazon following through with this is pretty slim.
On the one hand, we've seen other companies try to mimic YouTube's formula and not see much success at all. YouTube's hold on the video-sharing market is pretty much unstoppable right now, and while we're all for more competition, that's a battle that'd prove to be difficult even for a company like Amazon.
Along with that, Google might not have to follow through with its decision to remove YouTube from the Echo Show and Fire TV after all. The spokeswoman that made the announcement said Google chose to do this as a result of Amazon not selling Google's hardware, but just recently, Amazon said it'd once again start selling the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra. It remains to be seen if this is enough to keep Google from pulling the plug on YouTube from Amazon's devices, but it is encouraging to see Amazon try to create some peace between the two.
Just in case we do one day see an Amazontube, though, what features would it have to offer for you to use it over YouTube?
Reader comments
How about PrimeTube? Amazon is big, but this would be an uphill battle.
No kidding...might as well try to get into the maps game.
That would probably make people think it's only for Prime members. I'm sure there will will be Prime incentives like YouTube Red.
If there was ever a time to jump in on the "Make a YouTube Killer App Game" now is the time. Many of the platform's leading content creators are so fed up with the changes YouTube has made that they would, at the very least, be tempted to jump to a new platform; one that resembles the freedom and profitability that YouTube provided them up until about 18 months ago.
This is true, an alternative could be possible if it corrected or improved upon what plagues YouTube today.
Good point. I would love to see Amazon pull this off and see how Google reacts
Seriously? More video silos by device? Didn't Google refuse to support YouTube on the Amazon screen thing only because Amazon wouldn't allow a native Google app - and forced you to the web interface?
These devices should be open to whoever wants to play. They're all Android under the covers, so Amazon Prime should work with a Chromecast. YouTube should work with a Firestick. it's crazy enough having to subscribe to different streaming services just to get one or two programs that are exclusive to them. It's a lot worse if you have to buy a separate physical device for each - and that seems to be where we're heading. Does anybody think Apple's going to make the new shows they're about to produce available on non-Apple devices?
The more competition the better. Amazon is a rightful competitor. Google copied with a in home speaker and assistant so why not?
Lol.. That's the best name they could come up with? How original..
I think OpenTube (read the article) is a little more likely.
I hope so. YouTube desperately needs competition right now. They have been disabling ads on so many videos for no reason and it can be hard for the smaller youtubers to appeal it due to the views required (yet they keep their own ads enabled and just take all the revenue instead of sharing it with the content providers).
What about AMATUBE?
Ummm...can we drop the "tube" altogether? I get that it has become a generic term, but it's rooted in obsolete technology!
When you're looking for something to buy on Amazon. Product reviews are there. From clothes to electronics to screws.
Combined cable alternative that's established and Amazon music.
The sellers and virtual store etc.
Not to mention the lead the Echo
line has on Google Home
All said and not said equals a BIG PROBLEM for YouTube
All of the other video content platforms have become trash now after trying to be like YouTube and following the same rules and whatnot only to get lost in the sauce and lose alot of what users went there for. Amazon would have to really provide a similar but new experience over YouTube to garner enough interest.
This. If Amazon gives less restrictions and a better payout, trust me users will flood this new platform.
The problem with YouTube right now is content creators are getting demonetized without clear reasons. All Amazon has to do is give flexibility within the confines of appropriate content, and they would be a worthy competitor.
The big YouTubers will use this new platform too.
How about dropping the whole "tube" in the name and really get creative with naming it?