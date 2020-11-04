We know that Apple's second-gen AirPods are going to drop in price in Walmart's early Black Friday sale, but Amazon is getting out ahead of that with its own AirPods price drop.

Right now, you can score a set of the popular true wireless earbuds for just $99.99 there, a savings of almost $60. That's the lowest we've ever seen them go there and a deal worth snagging if you want a pair.

Wire-free Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case These true wireless earbuds from Apple connect easily and automatically. The H1 chip on the inside lets you access Siri and hear your text messages. You have easy music controls by tapping the earbuds, and the battery lasts up to five hours. $99.99 $159.00 $59 off See at Amazon

With the second-generation AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This charging case cannot be charged wirelessly like some AirPods cases can, so that's something to keep in mind. The wireless charging version is now down to $160 on Amazon and regularly sells for $200.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, and this is one of the best AirPods deals around right now so even if these aren't for you they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.