Listening to music is easily what I use my smart speakers for the most, and if you've got one powered by Alexa and use Amazon Music, it's about to get a lot easier to find songs you haven't heard in a while.

Rather than opening up the Alexa app to see your streaming history to find that one Logic song you were listening to a while ago, you can now say something along the lines of "Alexa, play me that Logic song I heard last week", and Alexa will quickly find and play the tune you're looking for just like that.

Amazon says that songs users "recently heard" or "haven't heard in a while" are among the most popular requests it gets with Amazon Music, and these new controls should making finding those tunes much easier.

Along with the above example, Amazon says you can also use commands such as "Alexa, play Rihanna songs I haven't heard in a while" and "Alexa, play music that I was listening to earlier today."

This new functionality is rolling out to Alexa now, and in order to use it, you'll need to be subscribed to Amazon Music in either the U.S. or UK.

