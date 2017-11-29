The Silk Browser is now available for most of Amazon's Fire TV devices.

Since its debut in 2014, Amazon's Fire TV has steadily grown and matured into one of the best living room streaming platforms around – especially if you're heavily invested in Amazon's ecosystem.

Spotted by AFTVnews, Amazon's latest release for Fire TV is its own Silk Browser for perusing the web on the big screen.

Upon launching Silk Browser on Fire TV, you'll be met with Bing.com as the first screen that you see. Pressing the menu button on your remote is used for entering URLs and accessing your search engine, and you have the option to change this to Google or Yahoo if Bing isn't your cup of tea. Also, while Bing is the first page you seen when initially launching the Silk Browser, this is not your homepage. Instead, opening up Silk will take you to the last page you visited during your previous browsing session.

Going back to the menu button on your remote, anytime you press this you'll be taken to a sort of landing page for Silk. Along with being able to perform the actions mentioned above, this is also where you'll see the name of the site you're currently on, go back a page, refresh the site, access bookmarks, and see what stories are currently trending.

The Silk Browser is currently available on the 1st and 2nd generation Fire TV, 2nd generation Fire TV Stick, and all of Amazon's Fire TV televisions made by Element and Westinghouse. The biggest exception from this list is the latest 3rd generation Fire TV, but Amazon says Silk will be available for it at some point in December.