Amazon launches Instant Pickup service to compete with convenience stores.

Having spent the last few days moving into a new apartment, I've made about twenty or so trips to local stores to get the one last thing I think I'll need. Whether it has been hand soap, various ingredients for different recipes, or more of those 3M Command hooks than I thought possible, I've spent a lot of time in different store aisles.

Amazon launched a service that would have been perfect for me. Amazon Instant Pickup is another service for Prime and Prime Student subscribers to pick from certain convenience items that can then be picked up within two minutes at a nearby pickup location. Of course, Amazon is also offering their Alexa-powered devices for when you really have to have your smart speaker right this second. The service is launching in Los Angeles and Berkeley California, Columbus Ohio, Atlanta Georgia, and College Park Maryland. From Amazon:

Amazon today introduced Instant Pickup, a free service offering Prime and Prime Student members a curated selection of daily essentials available for pickup in two minutes or less at five of Amazon's fully staffed pickup locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berkeley, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, and College Park, Md. Items available with Instant Pickup include snacks, drinks and electronics, as well as some of Amazon's most popular devices. "Instant Pickup is another way Amazon is making life more convenient for Prime members," said Ripley MacDonald, Director, Student Programs, Amazon. "As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster. Whether it's a snack on-the-go, replacing a lost phone charger in the middle of a hectic day or adding Alexa to your life with an Echo, Instant Pickup saves Prime members time. While Instant Pickup is available at select pickup locations today, we're excited about bringing this experience to more customers soon." With Instant Pickup, Prime and Prime Student members can use the Amazon App to shop hundreds of need-it-now items like food, cold drinks, personal care items, technology essentials and Amazon devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV and a selection of Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers. Prime members can browse the selection, place an order, even add last-minute items to an online order and pick it up from a self-service locker – all within two minutes or less. Instant Pickup is available at five select pickup locations beginning today and will be available at more locations in the coming months. Amazon operates a total of 22 staffed pickup locations on or near college campuses across the country. All Amazon customers can ship their orders to a pickup location, and Prime members receive Free Same-Day and One-Day delivery on millions of items. Plus, returns are always free. For more information about Instant Pickup, visit www.amazon.com/InstantPickup or, if Instant Pickup is available at a location near you, tap the menu button at the top of the Amazon App, then look for Instant Pickup in Programs and Features.

