Available starting today for $59.99 and $99.99, respectively.

The market for Android tablets isn't nearly as popular as it was just a few short years back, but Amazon's Fire series continues to offer the best tablets for people who don't want to spend more than $200. The Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are Amazon's two most affordable tablet options, and starting today, December 7, are now available for purchase in Canada.

The Fire 7 will set you back just $59.99 CAD, and for that price you're getting a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS display, battery life that lasts up to 8 hours, and 8GB of storage that's expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. The big advantage of the Fire HD 8 is that it has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 HD display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and 16GB of storage that's also expandable up to 256GB – all for just $99.99 CAD.

Both the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 come with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, VGA front-facing camera and 2MP rear shooter, dual-band Wi-Fi, and access to all of Amazon's many services.

Neither the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 will blow your socks off, but if you've been looking for a tablet and don't want to spend any more than $100, these are now two of your best options.

