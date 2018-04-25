Amazon introduced the Echo family in India at the end of last year, and the company is now launching the Echo Spot in the country. The Echo Spot has an introductory price of ₹10,499 ($155), after which it will retail for ₹12,999 ($195). The device offers the same great functionality as other Echo devices, but you also get a 2.5-inch screen that facilitates video calling.

The device itself is considerably smaller than the Echo, and there's a front camera along with volume controls and a four-mic array. It comes with a 1.4-inch single speaker, and Amazon says that the screen makes it an ideal device for the nightstand — allowing you to easily view your calendar, get weather updates, and more.

The Echo Spot will be able to play videos from local news outlets like NDTV, Aaj Tak, Times Now and India Today, and you'll even be able to view movie trailers from Prime Video. The device is also the ideal conduit for Alexa-to-Alexa calls, so if your friend or family member also has an Echo device, you'll be able to conveniently call them using Alexa.

Like the rest of the Echo family, the Echo Spot is customized for the Indian market, and you'll be able to watch cricket highlights on ESPNCricinfo, book a cab on Ola and view real-time updates directly on the screen, discover nearby restaurants with Zomato, and much more. Amazon has invested a lot of resources into localizing Alexa, and the virtual assistant has a lot of tricks up its sleeve.

If you're interested, you can now pick up the Echo Spot for ₹10,499 in the country. If you're making the purchase with an ICICI debit or credit card, you can get an additional cashback of ₹1,499, bringing the effective price down to just ₹9,000 ($135). That's just $5 more than what the Echo Spot goes for on Amazon U.S., making it a stellar deal.

If you're picking up two units, you'll receive an additional ₹1,000 off, bringing the cost down to ₹19,998 (or ₹18,498 with your ICICI card). Amazon mentions that the discount is an introductory offer, and the cashback via ICICI bank is valid through May 31, so

Amazon is also knocking down the price of other Echo devices, with the Echo Dot now available for ₹3,999 ($60). The Echo is on sale for ₹7,999 ($120), and while the Echo Plus still costs ₹14,999 ($225), you get a free Hue bulb.

