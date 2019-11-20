Amazon today launched the Alexa-enabled Echo Flex in India. The Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker that offers pretty much the same functionality as other Echo speakers from the company.

The Amazon Echo Flex is now available for pre-order on Amazon.in for ₹2,999 ($42). Amazon says the compact plug-in smart speaker will begin shipping sometime next month. As part of a limited period offer, customers in India can get a 9W Wipro smart LED bulb worth ₹2,099 ($29) at no additional cost when purchasing the Echo Flex.

Unlike most other smart speakers, the Echo Flex can be plugged directly to a standard power outlet. Its compact size makes it ideal for places where there isn't enough space for larger smart speakers. With Alexa built-in, you will be able to access a world of information, check the weather, make calls hands-free, create daily reminders, check the news, and much more.

The Echo Flex is also compatible with smart lights and plugs from leading brands such as Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link, and more. Once paired, you will be able to control them using just your voice. It includes a USB-A port as well, which can be used to charge your phone or add optional accessories.