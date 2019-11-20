Echo FlexSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Amazon has launched the Echo Flex in India.
  • The plug-in smart speaker can now be pre-ordered online for ₹2,999 ($42).
  • For a limited period, consumers in the country will be able to get a Wipro Smart LED bulb (9W) along with the Echo Flex at no additional cost.

Amazon today launched the Alexa-enabled Echo Flex in India. The Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker that offers pretty much the same functionality as other Echo speakers from the company.

The Amazon Echo Flex is now available for pre-order on Amazon.in for ₹2,999 ($42). Amazon says the compact plug-in smart speaker will begin shipping sometime next month. As part of a limited period offer, customers in India can get a 9W Wipro smart LED bulb worth ₹2,099 ($29) at no additional cost when purchasing the Echo Flex.

Unlike most other smart speakers, the Echo Flex can be plugged directly to a standard power outlet. Its compact size makes it ideal for places where there isn't enough space for larger smart speakers. With Alexa built-in, you will be able to access a world of information, check the weather, make calls hands-free, create daily reminders, check the news, and much more.

The Echo Flex is also compatible with smart lights and plugs from leading brands such as Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link, and more. Once paired, you will be able to control them using just your voice. It includes a USB-A port as well, which can be used to charge your phone or add optional accessories.

Amazon Echo Flex

Amazon Echo Flex is a plug-in mini smart speaker that comes with Alexa built-in, allowing you to control all your smart home devices using your voice. It offers great flexibility as well, with a USB-A port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get control over your voice recordings and a microphone off button that disconnects the microphones electronically.

