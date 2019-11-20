What you need to know
- Amazon has launched the Echo Flex in India.
- The plug-in smart speaker can now be pre-ordered online for ₹2,999 ($42).
- For a limited period, consumers in the country will be able to get a Wipro Smart LED bulb (9W) along with the Echo Flex at no additional cost.
Amazon today launched the Alexa-enabled Echo Flex in India. The Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker that offers pretty much the same functionality as other Echo speakers from the company.
The Amazon Echo Flex is now available for pre-order on Amazon.in for ₹2,999 ($42). Amazon says the compact plug-in smart speaker will begin shipping sometime next month. As part of a limited period offer, customers in India can get a 9W Wipro smart LED bulb worth ₹2,099 ($29) at no additional cost when purchasing the Echo Flex.
Unlike most other smart speakers, the Echo Flex can be plugged directly to a standard power outlet. Its compact size makes it ideal for places where there isn't enough space for larger smart speakers. With Alexa built-in, you will be able to access a world of information, check the weather, make calls hands-free, create daily reminders, check the news, and much more.
The Echo Flex is also compatible with smart lights and plugs from leading brands such as Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link, and more. Once paired, you will be able to control them using just your voice. It includes a USB-A port as well, which can be used to charge your phone or add optional accessories.
Amazon Echo Flex
Amazon Echo Flex is a plug-in mini smart speaker that comes with Alexa built-in, allowing you to control all your smart home devices using your voice. It offers great flexibility as well, with a USB-A port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get control over your voice recordings and a microphone off button that disconnects the microphones electronically.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm says 450 million 5G phones will ship in 2021
Qualcomm recently shared its predictions for 5G smartphone performance in the coming years, with 450 million 5G devices expected to be shipped in 2021.
Vizio TVs will get a Chromecast fix for Disney+ next month
Vizio SmartCast TVs will receive a software update next month that will add Disney+ streaming support over Chromecast.
You can now listen to Amazon Music free on Android, Fire TV, and iOS
Amazon Music now supports playing ad-supported music on Android, Fire TV, iOS, and on the web. It's open to customers without Prime in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
What color Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) should you buy?
Amazon has long offered the Echo in a dark (black-ish) or light (off-white) variety, but now there are four great color options to choose from. Which one should you get? Well, we have our favorites!