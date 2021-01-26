What you need to know
- Amazon's Alexa Guard Plus is launching today for just $49 per year, and is included for Ring Protect Plus subscribers.
- Alexa Guard Plus can sense activity around your house, play barking sounds when a potential intruder is detected, and even give you voice access to emergency services.
- Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for the service, and subscribers have the option of paying a monthly $5 fee.
Amazon is finally launching its Alexa Guard Plus service after announcing the expanded feature last year. The new subscription service takes many of the features available in Alexa Guard and adds new ones that can better utilize the smart features of your Echo devices to protect your family and your home.
With the new Amazon Alexa Guard Plus, subscribers can contact emergency services using their voice. Just saying "Alexa, call for help" will connect you with agents who can assist you in getting you the appropriate help. Users can also get smart alerts using the sensors on their Echo devices. For instance, if you're not home, your echo speaker can listen for your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm and inform you if something is going off.
Furthermore, if your devices detect footsteps or a door opening/closing, it can alert you so you're always aware of any unwelcome visitors. And using Drop In, you can see a live view of what's going on in your home.
Alexa Guard Plus also has measures to help deter intruders from entering your home. When the system is set to Away it can turn on various smart lights in your home to make it seem like someone's home. And when connected cameras detect someone trying to enter your home, the speakers will play dog barking sounds to scare away intruders.
For anyone subscribed to Ring Protect Plus, Alexa Guard Plus is included at no extra cost once you link your Ring and Amazon accounts. For those of you not subscribed, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, after which you can pay $5 a month for the service or a flat $49 for the year. Some of the best home security systems from ADT, Abode, and Scout Alarm are supported, with Resideo, A3 Smart Home, and Wyze in the works.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is the continuation of a tried-and-true lineup of smart speakers, delivering excellent audio, a pleasing design, robust features, and a competitive price. The latest smart security features make this a must-have device to give you and your family peace of mind.
