Keep the little ones entertained with their very own tablet, specifically tailored to providing content to a younger audience.

Kids are massive fans of technology, providing them countless hours of entertainment. While handing the little ones your phone or personal tablet can be a way of keeping them occupied for an hour or two, it's not the best solution. This is where Amazon's Kid series of tablets come into play, offering a more restrictive experience in a more kid-friendly format.

For the next handful of days, you'll be able to pick up the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets for £69.99 and £89.99, respectively.

As well as offering a two-year guarantee, Amazon packs a whole heap of features into these tablets, including parental controls, memory card storage expansion, and one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited. This unlocks content for the youngling, depending on their age and interests.

