You don't have to spend over $100 to find a dependable smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip is an affordable pick originally priced at $79 which does it all, from heart rate monitoring to receiving notifications from your phone, and right now it's on sale to save you even further. You'll score the Amazfit Bip for only $59.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Bip S and Bip Lite models are on sale today as well starting as low as $49.99 with the coupon.

On the other hand, if you do have a bit over $100 to spend on your smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is now on sale for $114.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. This water-resistant model has a much more durable exterior than the Amazfit Bip does.

$10 Savings Amazfit Bip Smartwatch Select configurations of the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch are now $10 off at Amazon while supplies last. You can save on the Amazfit T-Rex GPS Smartwatch today as well. $59.99 $69.99 $10 off See at Amazon

The budget-friendly Amazfit Bip smartwatch is the perfect option if you're trying to find a wearable without spending triple digits. It's lightweight and features an always-on display with a battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

This fitness tracker has a robust array of abilities, ranging from heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS all the way to tracking steps, calories, sleep quality, and workout effectiveness. It'll also keep you updated on incoming push notifications, phone calls, emails, and text messages. Your purchase also includes a one-year warranty. In our review of the Amazfit Bip, the smartwatch scored 4.5 out of 5 stars back in late 2018.

You might want to shield your device from scratches using a screen protector and customize the look with a new band or two.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping on this order. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's perks in the process, from the Prime Video streaming service to exclusive members-only discounts and more.