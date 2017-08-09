Amazon is back with a four-day sale that discounts thousands of products.
We're now onto the third instalment (fourth overall if you include Prime Day) of Amazon's Great Indian Sale this year alone. Like previous sales, the retailer is offering lucrative discounts on thousands of products, including phones, wearables, electronics, and much more.
Phones
- Google Pixel XL (32GB) - ₹48,999 - ₹18,001 off
- Google Pixel XL (128GB) - ₹53,999 - ₹22,001 off
- OnePlus 3T - ₹27,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Lenovo Z2 Plus - 10,999 - ₹9,000 off
- BlackBerry KEYone (Limited Edition Black) - ₹39,990 - ₹3,000 off
- Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM/32GB storage) - ₹14,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Moto G5 - ₹10,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro - ₹24,990 - ₹5,000 off
- Samsung On7 Pro - ₹8,190 - ₹1,300 off
- Samsung On5 Pro - ₹6,990 - ₹1,000 off
- Honor 6X (4GB RAM/64GB storage) - ₹12,999 - ₹1,000 off
Everything else
- Fitbit Charge 2 - ₹11,999 - 20% off
- Fitbit Blaze - ₹15,999 - 20% off
- Fitbit Alta HR - ₹11,999 - 20% off
- Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale - ₹9,199 - 20% off
- Philips Hue 2m Light Strip with Base (White Ambience) - ₹5,499 - 24% off
- Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bulb (White Ambiance, Color Ambiance) - ₹14,499 - 19% off
- Philips Hue Gen2 Lightstrip Plus Extension 1 Meter, (White Ambiance, Color Ambiance) - ₹2,999 - 25% off
- Logitech Z337 Bold Sound Bluetooth Wireless 2.1 Speaker System - ₹2,999 - 57% off
- AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speakers - ₹1,499 - ₹496 off
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Professional Studio Monitor Over-ear Headphones - ₹7,490 - 17% off
- Up to 45% off Sony audio products
- Up to 50% off Sennheiser
- Minimum 25% off Skullcandy
- Minimum 50% off boAt
- Minimum 25% off Philips
- Minimum 40% off SoundMagic
Amazon is also offering a cashback to SBI credit and debit card holders, up to ₹1,500. If you're not jaded by the monthly sales and still have some money left over, head to Amazon India from the link below to take a look at all the deals on offer.
