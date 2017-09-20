Amazon is back with another sale extravaganza.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back. The four-day sale extravaganza kicks off in earnest tomorrow, but Amazon is rolling out deals early for Prime members. Highlighted deals include a ₹2,000 discount on the Moto G5 Plus, bringing the cost of the phone down to just ₹12,999. The OnePlus 3T is also seeing an enticing ₹5,000 drop, with the device now on sale for just ₹24,999.

Xiaomi is introducing a variant of the Mi Max 2 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage for ₹14,999, and the phone is now on sale for ₹12,999. Here's a look at some of the deals currently live on the platform:

Mobiles

Accessories

That's just a quick look at some of the deals available for Prime members. The sale will kick off for everyone tomorrow at 8 a.m., so stay tuned!

