Amazon is back with another sale extravaganza.
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back. The four-day sale extravaganza kicks off in earnest tomorrow, but Amazon is rolling out deals early for Prime members. Highlighted deals include a ₹2,000 discount on the Moto G5 Plus, bringing the cost of the phone down to just ₹12,999. The OnePlus 3T is also seeing an enticing ₹5,000 drop, with the device now on sale for just ₹24,999.
Xiaomi is introducing a variant of the Mi Max 2 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage for ₹14,999, and the phone is now on sale for ₹12,999. Here's a look at some of the deals currently live on the platform:
Mobiles
- OnePlus 3T - ₹24,999 - ₹5,000 off
- Xiaomi Mi Max 2 - ₹12,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM, 32GB storage) - ₹12,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Lenovo K8 Note (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) - ₹12,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Samsung On7 Pro - ₹7,590 - ₹1,500 off
- Samsung On5 Pro - ₹6,490 - ₹1,000 off
- Micromax Canvas Infinity - ₹9,998 - ₹1 off
- Nubia Z11 (6GB RAM, 64GB storage) - ₹19,990 - ₹5,000 off
- Sony Xperia XA Dual - ₹12,990 - ₹280 off
Accessories
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - ₹3,499 - ₹500 off (additional ₹499 cashback)
- Ticwatch 2 Smartwatch - ₹17,999 - ₹4,000 off
- Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2 - ₹899 - ₹300 off
- Xiaomi Mi 20000mAh Power Bank 2 - ₹1,799 - ₹400 off
That's just a quick look at some of the deals available for Prime members. The sale will kick off for everyone tomorrow at 8 a.m., so stay tuned!
