Current Prime Exclusive phones will receive an update that removes lock screen ads.

Amazon offers exciting discounts on a variety of phones via its Prime Exclusive program in exchange for lock screen ads, but that's changing. Starting tomorrow, February 7, Prime Exclusive phones will no longer feature ads, and Amazon has mentioned that it will roll out a software update for current phones that will get rid of the ads.

Amazon stated that the move was to enable fast unlock methods like facial recognition and fingerprint sensors:

As smartphone technology has evolved, we also want to evolve the Prime Exclusive Phone experience to ensure customers can easily use features such as the phone's mobile unlock technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint sensors, as well as be able to personalize device lockscreens with photos or wallpapers.

With ads no longer taking over the lock screen, Prime Exclusive users will be able to set customized wallpapers as well. To compensate for the removal of ads, the devices will be pre-installed with Amazon's apps, including Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos, and an Amazon widget.

And while the devices will still be discounted from their list price, Amazon has said that it will increase the prices of all current phones in the Prime Exclusive portfolio by $20.

Considering the Prime Exclusive program counts the likes of the LG G6, the Moto G5, and the Nokia 6, there's plenty of great choices if you're in the market for a new phone. And the fact that you no longer have to deal with lock screen ads makes it a much more enticing option.

