Amazon once again has a full Fire TV lineup. Three devices, similar in operation, and in many ways specs. And ranging in retail price from $39 to $119. But there are very different reasons to get each.

The Fire TV Stick remains the most basic of the bunch. And while it'll get you onboard with streaming video, it's not going to wow you with performance. The Fire TV 4K pendant is last year's model and perfectly capable. But it lacks the whiz-bang features of the new Fire TV Cube.

So which one's right for you? Which one will get you the most bang for your buck — and not load down your wallet with features you'll never actually use?

Read the full breakdown at CordCutters.com