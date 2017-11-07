Available in more markets, but at a higher price and with fewer features.

Amazon's Fire TV lineup is one of your better options out there when it comes to streaming boxes/dongles, and on November 7, the latest entry in this series was announced as the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.

With a name like "Basic Edition" at the end of it, you kind of know what to expect from this "new" Fire TV Stick. The HDMI-dongle plugs into the back of your TV, and once you power it on, you've got access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and all of your other favorite streaming applications.

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote costs $10 less and has all the power of the Alexa AI.

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition comes equipped with a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage for all of your apps/games, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There's also support for 1080p HD video streaming with the High Efficiency Video Codec, as well as Dolby Audio for a higher-quality audio experience.

Amazon's big goal with the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is to bring the product to as many countries as possible, and with it being sold to over 100 different regions, the company certainly has that part of the plan down pat.

However, what we can't understand is why Amazon didn't just make the Fire TV Stick with the Alexa Voice Remote available for additional markets instead of essentially rebranding the first-gen Fire TV Stick and increasing its price. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote only costs $40, and as its name suggests, comes with a remote that has Alexa built-in.

The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition costs $10 more and lacks Alexa functionality.

In any case, if you're interested in buying the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, it's available for purchase now and will start shipping out tomorrow, November 8.

