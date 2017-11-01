But trade-offs are a thing with the new Fire TV. Calling any product "imperfect" is a cliché, but it's also true. For as good as the Fire TV is, I've found a couple hiccups that stop me from recommending the inexpensive streamer — it's a mere $69 — outright.

At first glance, there's a lot to love about the new Amazon Fire TV. It's moved from a set-top box (and we really need to stop using that term given the thinness of most displays) to a dongle. It's added support for HDR10 along with the 4K we've enjoyed in the previous generation. And it gives you access to nearly every streaming service you could possible want. (At this point I'll cast an eye Apple's way.)

The new Amazon Fire TV is a great streaming dongle for the casual viewer, and it comes up just a bit short if you truly care about specs.

Hardware matters

Amazon Fire TV: That dongle trade-off

The newest iteration of the Amazon Fire TV is either a decent leap forward or a bit of a step back, depending on your point of view. For those who care more about what's going on on the screen, you can look forward to HDR10 support, as well as an updated operating system.

The third-generation Fire TV is the first to run Fire OS 6, which is based off Android 7.1 Nougat. (That's a leap from Android 5.1 in previous generations.) That's mostly a bigger deal for developers than it will be for end users. The user interface looks pretty much the same — colorful and crowded — and apps work the same as they did before, for better or worse.

Form factor: HDMI dongle

HDMI dongle Price: $69.99

$69.99 Max resolution: 4K (60Hz) at 30fps

4K (60Hz) at 30fps Video: H.265, H.264, VP9, HDR10

H.265, H.264, VP9, HDR10 Audio: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Processor: Amlogic S905Z

Amlogic S905Z GPU: Mali-450 MP3

Mali-450 MP3 Storage: 8GB internal (~5GB available)

8GB internal (~5GB available) RAM: 2GB

2GB Wifi: 802.11ac

802.11ac Operating system: Fire OS 6.0 (based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat)

But the upgrade to Android 7.1.2 means developers have some new toys to play with. Fire OS 6 now supports picture-in-picture — handy for those times you want to hop out of whatever it is you're watching to check out some other app. (How well individual apps will do this remains to be seen.) And it also supports recording and time shifting — that is, play/pause and fast forward/rewind. Now we just have to see someone actually take advantage of it.

Behind the television, you'll find a new form factor for the Fire TV. Gone is the streaming box, and instead you'll be joining that #donglelife. The new Fire TV is a small box with an HDMI plug hanging out of one corner and a Micro-USB port for power opposite it. And that's it.

The new Fire TV and remote, minus the power cord, which you'll need.

And inside the new Fire TV you'll find, well, exactly what you'd expect. Hardware meant to stream video and not much else. In fact, this is where things have taken a little bit of a backward turn.

No more built-in Ethernet — you're left with the 802.11ac Wi-Fi. If you want Ethernet, you'll have to pony up $15 for an adapter. And no more expandable storage either. Amazon's shunned the microSD card and you'll have to make do with the built-in 8GB of storage. Disappointing? Sure. But remember that we're still expecting a beefier Fire TV box at some point.

So we've got a new operating system with PiP and recording and a new dongle instead of a box. The third top-line feature has to do with audio and video. For the former, Fire TV supports Dolby Atmos, which audiophiles sporting a 5.1 or 7.1 (or for the really hardcore, 7.1.4, with quad overhead speakers) system can take real advantage of. On the video side we now have HDR10. That's the open-source variant of HDR that most folks will tell you isn't as good as the proprietary (and licensed) Dolby Vision. Why Atmos and not Vision? The system-on-a-chip used by the new Fire TV supports the former but not the latter.

The technical stuff is one way to look at the new Fire TV. It's a dongle, not a box, with support for HDR 10 (but not Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos for audio. I'm generally less concerned by that and more with how it works. But it turns out in this case you can't ignore one fo the other.

For the most part this new Fire TV works pretty much exactly the same as the previous-generation Fire TV. The home screens look nearly identical. (If something's changed significantly, I haven't noticed.) Apps still work as they did before. The menus seem just a tag less laggy, which is always a good thing. But unless you're looking side by side as I've been it's pretty much as wash.

The remote control is nearly identical, too. It's just a tad taller, and the battery door fits a little differently, but that's it from an end-user perspective.

It's a Fire TV, period. Amazon's landed on a consistent experience in an interactive hardware update that checks a couple technical boxes it didn't before, while still leaving room for improvement.

And ya know what? That's not bad at all in a $69 box (erm, dongle) that does 4K and HDR. You get what you pay for here. For better or worse.

Using the Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Software: Same as it ever was