Single Sign-On is available for all existing Fire TV sticks, boxes, and televisions.

The lack of a legitimate YouTube app aside, Amazon's Fire TV is a solid smart television platform and absolutely worth a look if you're heavily invested in the Amazon and Alexa ecosystem. TV Everywhere apps have been available on the Fire TV for some time, but now they're getting even better with support for Single Sign-On.

For those that aren't familiar, Single Sign-On allows you to enter your cable/satellite TV account login information once to have access to all of your TV Everywhere apps – such as A&E, History Channel, Food Network, etc.

This is something that Apple launched in late 2016, and it's interesting to see Amazon beat Roku to the punch in being the next smart TV platform to offer this.

Single Sign-On works for all existing Fire TV devices (including boxes/dongles and television sets), and there are currently 19 TV Everywhere apps that already support this (with two more on the way). DirecTV, Dish Network, Verizon FIOS, Sling TV, Spectrum, and many other TV providers support Single Sign-On, but luck would have it that Comcast has yet to jump on this bandwagon for whatever ungodly reason.

I've personally never had a chance to use a gadget with Single Sign-On, but only having to enter my account information once as opposed to ten times or more certainly sounds like a nice prospect.