Well, Amazon went and did it. It combined its uber-popular Fire TV with its even more popular Echo Dot, mashing up the two into a cube. The result? Pretty predictable, actually. You've got a Fire TV with exactly the sort of hands-free voice control you'd expect.

But that's just the start of the Fire TV Cube story. Where things start to get interesting is when you consider that hands-free control like that — paired with CEC and IR control of other devices connected to your TV — mean that the Fire TV Cube is sort of the ultimate hands-free remote control. Right?

Welllll, not quite.

