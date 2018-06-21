Today's the day, folks. Amazon Fire TV Cube is officially available. And that means a couple things. First is that for those who preordered, it'll be in your mailbox or on your doorstep (or wherever you receive boxes of things) today. Not tomorrow, today. If you order one today, it can be here tomorrow. Because that's how ordering things online works.

The other thing you need to know is that Amazon is still offering up to $35 off a new Fire TV Cube if you trade in your old streaming device. That includes devices from Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, and it's something you should definitely look into.

Otherwise, Amazon Fire TV Cube will run you $119 — though it does still also come with a $10 credit to Amazon Prime Video when you activate your Cube. Huzzah!

See at Amazon