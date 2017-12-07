You want to get your youngsters an Amazon Fire Tablet, but which version is right for you?
The Amazon Fire Tablet 7 is a great buy at $50, especially for the kids. It's capable enough to keep them entertained while not costing enough to pull your hair out if it gets accidentally destroyed. You can also get all the (non-Google) major content services on there as well as a dedicated kids mode to keep those little fingers from buying a new laptop on your Amazon account.
But when you go to buy, there's both a "regular" 7-inch and a Kids Edition, which now also has an 8-inch version. Underneath, they're both regular Amazon Fire tablets. So what's the difference and which should you buy?
Let's break it down.
What's the difference?
When you spend $50 on the standard Fire Tablet what you get is the 8GB model with special offers, meaning ads on the lock screen. And that's it. No case or added extras, just the basic tablet and a charger in a choice of your preferred color.
When you buy the Kids Edition, it costs more at $100, but with that you get the 16GB tablet, also with a roughty-toughty kid-proof case to keep it nice and safe during those inevitable falls. Amazon also throws in a "no questions asked" two-year warranty, so if the worst does happen, you just send it back and get a new one. The Kids Edition also comes with unlimited, free access to 10,000 kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games with 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited included.
For an additional $30, you can get the Fire 8 Kids Edition which comes with 32GB of internal storage and a better-looking display.
Value added
The biggest thing to consider when thinking about getting the Kids Edition is the value-added inclusions Amazon gives you. The case itself retails for around $25 if you buy it separately, the 16GB 7-inch tablet costs $70 and then there's the FreeTime Unlimited subscription on top.
If you buy the basic $50 Fire Tablet you'll have to pay extra for each of these, and you won't get a two-year warranty, either. Likewise, if you get the basic Fire 8 which starts at $80. You get the same value-add for less than the cost of buying everything separately.
Different cases
You don't just have to get Amazon's case to protect a Fire Tablet from the kids. The FreeTime is no doubt a tremendous case that's friendly to small hands while still allowing easy access to all the ports and buttons.
There are a number of cases available at various prices though that will do just as good a job. So you can protect a Fire Tablet and give it to your little ones if it's not just for them.
It's not inconceivable you might want to use it yourself from time to time!
The best kid-proof cases for the Amazon Fire Tablet
So which should I buy?
If you're purely buying a tablet for your kids, spend the extra and get the Kids Edition. It's worth the investment, not least for that worry-free two-year warranty. But it's a single purchase that comes 100% child-equipped, with that tough as hell case and the included 1-year subscription to kids content. And if you can stretch to the extra for the Fire 8, that's the one to get. It's well worth the extra $30.
You can provide the same experience by buying a regular Fire Tablet at $50. But you should probably only get one of those if you're going to be buying for an older child/teenager or it's going to be used by yourself a decent amount of the time. If that sounds more like your scenario, then this option is for you. Buy a more grown-up case and slap in a microSD card and use it like a grown-up would!
Updated December 2017: This post has been refreshed to ensure you still have the latest details on both versions of the Amazon Fire Tablet.
Reader comments
The base model goes on sale frequently for $35.
FYI, the statement "The Kids Edition also comes with an included subscription to Amazon Kids Unlimited, its own service that makes managing what the kids can access a breeze. To use it on the regular model you have to pay extra." is not totally correct
The "Freetime app" to manage what the kids can access is free on both the regular and the Kids edition
the "Freetime Unlimited" subscription gives access to 1000s of apps, games, videos, and books that would normally cost money to buy, but you get full access to them while you have the subscription. its curated by Amazon, can be set to specific age levels, and you can also block specific apps you dont want them to have access to. You can also add apps from your profile into the Kids Freetime app.
Note that while in the Freetime app (regular or unlimited), the kids are blocked from ANY in-app purchase (and you are NOT able to activate any IAP, they are totally blocked) and any gamecircle-based features for game/app syncing are also disabled. I am trying to get them to change both of these, but its a current limitation. either way, the free year of Freetime unlimited is also worth the cost of the tablet itself, especially if you can get it on sale (i got it for $80 during black friday for my kids)
Poor wording on my part (and possibly due to being in the UK and things being a little different.) Have altered the words directly with what Amazon lists on the U.S. listing.
Also worth noting that you can easily purchase a refurbished Fire 7 for roughly $25. Many of these refurbs are also still using old firmware which can be fully rooted, including twrp. Add a $10 kid case and you're set. If it breaks, you only spent 25 bucks and you can buy another.
I will probably get few down vote for this - but will say it anyway...:)
My recommendation is not to buy any kid specific tablet. They will always think it is theirs and get emotional when denied. Buy one adult tablet and let them use it as needed (may be with a supervised account). And get a chromebook when they are ready to use it for school and more responsible.
None... The a answer is none of them
I know it's not the place for this, but I have a Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 inch screen. It completely died last night. I am a big Amazon user and their services. When I bought the device it was around 250 dollars. I am out of warranty and I got a quote to replace the charging port got around 60 bucks. I can buy a new Kindle fire HD 8 inch for about 80 dollars. Should I just get the 8 or pay to have HDX fixed? I've kept it in very good condition.
I don't have any experience w/ the HD 8, but here's my anecdotal story. We have both a Fire HDX 7 (late 2013) and a Fire 7 (early 2016). The HDX is by far the better tablet, even though its much older - much better display, much higher resolution, better speakers, more responsive, etc. So, if it were me I would probably get the HDX fixed. Unless you really want Alexa on your tablet, which is available to the new FIres.
Does anyone know if you can access Play Movies? My 2 year old son uses my Nexus 7 (2013) and that has 32 GB, worried 16GB isn't enough as I have 6 or 7 Disney movies downloaded for those long drives to Grandma's house. I'd hate to have to stream my movies but would still like the option.
I know that you can save Prime Videos offline but want to access my Play library.
Both have an SD card slot for expandable storage.
Years ago it occurred to me that Amazon should produce a kid-centric Kindle. The name? Kindling.
The warranty is huge. We bought our twins them in May of 2016 and they stopped charging this month. It really is no questions asked 2 new ones on the way! Amazon is awesome