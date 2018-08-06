For today only, you can pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for just £94.99 — that's down from its usually asking price of £129.99 and within £5 of its previous low price on Prime Day.
Available in Blue, Pink or Yellow, the Kids Edition is a fully-featured Fire HD 8 tablet wrapped in a vibrant, child-friendly and rugged case to prevent the tablet from being damaged. In fact, Amazon is so confident in its ability to protect the device inside that they offer a 2-year 'worry-free guarantee' that allows you to return a damaged tablet and have it replaced for free.
It features an 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 12-hour battery life and 32GB of on-board storage. You'll probably want to pick up a microSD card to add more space for movies, games and more — with the money you save on this deal, you could pick up this £15 64GB Samsung microSD card and still have money to spare.
For those not needing the ruggedised Kids Edition, there's also a promotion running on the regular Fire HD 8 tablet which is down to £84.99 from its usual £99.99 price tag.
