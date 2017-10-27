If you just want a basic tablet that can do all the things and do them reasonably well, this is the one to get. Here's all you need to know about Amazon's 2017 Fire HD 10 tablet. It has Alexa built in. It runs all the Android apps Amazon has in its own Appstore. It's got access to Amazon Books and Music and Games and Photos and everything else Amazon has. And it starts at $150. That's it. It's a middle-of-the-road, won't-break-the-bank, no-frills tablet. And it's the only one I'd ever buy for that kind of money. See at Amazon

OK, OK. There's a little more to this story. Only, not really. Amazon keeps doing what it's been doing with its tablet hardware for some time now. You get something that works, and works surprisingly well, for not a lot of money. The intent, of course, is to make up the difference buy buying things from Amazon. Preferably, Amazon would tell you, all the things from Amazon. The Fire HD 10 is the upsized gateway, just like the Fire HD 8 is the smaller, even less-expensive model.

Watch this ... The Amazon Fire HD 10 video review

None better for the money ... Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) Review The Fire HD 10 specs are exactly what you'd expect in an Amazon tablet at this point. It gets the job done, it gets it done reasonably well enough, and it doesn't make too much of a fuss about it. There's no talk of cutting-edge processors. No display resolution so dense that it threatens to question reality itself. Display: 10.1-inch IPS LCD (1920x1200 resolution)

10.1-inch IPS LCD (1920x1200 resolution) OS: Amazon Fire OS 5.3.4 (based on Android 5.1)

Amazon Fire OS 5.3.4 (based on Android 5.1) Price: Starts at $149

Starts at $149 Processor: MediaTek Quad-Core 2 @ 1.8 GHz and 1.4GHz

MediaTek Quad-Core 2 @ 1.8 GHz and 1.4GHz RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 32GB or 64GB internal, up to 256GB microSD

32GB or 64GB internal, up to 256GB microSD Weight: 17.7 ounces (500 grams)

17.7 ounces (500 grams) Size: 10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches (262 x 159 x 9.8mm)

10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches (262 x 159 x 9.8mm) Wifi: 802.11ac

802.11ac Connector: MicroUSB

MicroUSB Cameras: 2MP rear, VGA front

2MP rear, VGA front Colors: Black, blue, red Nope, it's just a good, inexpensive tablet, with a whole lot of apps at its disposal, and pretty much the same content (or in some cases even more) than you'll find on the mainstream offerings from Apple and Samsung. For a lot of folks, that's plenty good enough. For those who don't mind wading into the gray areas of life, it's simple enough to install the Google Play Store and then get access to everything you're used to. Really, though, this all comes back to the fact that we're looking at a tablet that starts at $150. That's for the version "with special offers," which means ads on the lock screen that while awful on principle really aren't all that bad in actuality. And if you don't want to deal with that sort of thing, it's just an extra $15. And $165 for a 10-inch tablet that can actually play basic games and show shows and do email ain't bad at all.