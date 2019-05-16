Amazon today announced an updated Fire 7 tablet. The new entry-level Fire device gains a faster processor, has twice the storage of its predecessor — up to 16GB from 8GB — and comes in all-new color options. The 2019 tablet can also support microSD cards up to 512GB in size, up from the 256GB limit of the prior version, and has the hands-free Alexa capabilities of its larger siblings.
Outside of the bumped specs and new colors, the device remains mostly unchanged. It still has 1GB of RAM, the same 7-inch IPS display, and 2MP rear camera, though the front-facing camera is now 2MP, too. Importantly, the 2019 Fire 7 tablet retains its $50 starting price. You can pre-order it in black, sage, plum, or twilight blue and it will begin shipping on June 6. If you pre-order it before this date, you'll also get $10 Amazon Appstore credit to spend on apps, games and in-app purchases.
Affordable
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
With a faster processor, double the storage and Alexa hands-free capabilities, the all-new Amazon Fire 7 offers exceptional value at just $50.
Kid-proof
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
All the features of the new Fire 7 packed into a child-friendly case to keep it protected. If it gets damaged, Amazon will replace it for free.
Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, said:
Fire 7 is our best-selling tablet with tens of millions sold. For under $50, we're making it even better for customers with a faster processor and 2x the storage, so customers can enjoy even more of their favorite entertainment at home and on-the-go. And, with hands-free access to Alexa on Fire 7, it's never been easier to get the news, find a recipe, play music, and more.
Amazon also took wraps off its updated Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. The $100 device features the updated Fire 7 tablet in a rugged, child-friendly case. It's backed by Amazon's signature 2-year "worry-free guarantee" that offers free replacement in case of damage and you also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited worth $119 with the purchase. It gives you unrestricted access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games at no extra cost.
The tablets are also available to pre-order in the UK and Canada.
