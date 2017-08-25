Amazon is currently running a deal on the retail giant's Echo and Echo Dot connected speakers.

Amazon has slashed the pricing of both the Echo and Echo Dot in the UK, dropping the two connected devices to £99 and £44.99, respectively. That's a substantial saving on the Echo of around 35 percent. Should be one of those who has so far held off from making the purchase and bringing Alexa into your home, now is a solid time to take advantage of the #Shopthefuture promotion and save some pennies.

These discounts will last until August 30 so you have plenty of time to think about which one you're going to pick up.

