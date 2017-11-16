Which Amazon Echo can you buy in Canada and which is the best for you?
On December 5, Amazon is finally bringing its Amazon Echo smart speakers to Canadians via Amazon.ca. It's been over two years since the first Echo was released in the U.S., and Google Home came to Canada way back in May, so if you haven't given Amazon's line of Echo devices much of a thought, here are the models you can buy in Canada and which one may be best for you.
Here's the best part: Pricing is pretty much the same. The Echo Dot is only $49.99, same as the U.S., the Echo is only $99.99, again, the same as the U.S., and the Echo Plus is $169.99, $20 more than the U.S., but considering the way the Canadian dollar's been, that's pretty damn good.
Note: Amazon is only brining the second-generation Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus to the Canadian market. Looks like we'll have to wait and see if we get the Show, Look, or Tap.
Echo Dot: The best starter Amazon Echo
Start off simple and small. The Dot doesn't have an amazing-sounding speaker, but it can control all your smart home devices, stream your music, tell you the weather, and much, much more. Plus, at an entry price of only $50, you're not going all-in so soon. And if you have a great Bluetooth speaker kicking around, then you can pump tunes from your Dot to the speaker (you can also use the 3.5mm AUX input).
Point is, if you want to give the whole Alexa thing a try but aren't totally sold, this is the perfect way to get a taste without breaking the bank. You can get yours in black or white.
The second-genAmazon Echo: A great mid-range option
The second-generation Echo has been redesigned with less of an obelisk-like look, in favor of a fabric wrap and a shorter, slightly more portly physique. It features updated internals and three color options: "Charcoal", "Heather Grey", and "Sandstone" (black, dark gray, and lighter gray). It has a significantly better speaker than the Dot, so you'll be able to jam out to tunes with a decent low end and overall better sound.
If you want something better than the Dot but still don't want to blow past the $100 mark, then this is the Echo for you. It's perfect for the kitchen counter or a living room shelf, where it'll make a bit more of a statement than the Dot.
Amazon Echo Plus: The best-sounding Echo yet
Amazon kept the first-gen Echo design around, but updated its internals, giving it better sound than the second-gen Echo
Also new for the Echo Plus is the ability to serve as a smart home hub — if the devices you're looking to support use Zigbee to connect. (You're forgiven if you don't know what Zigbee is — it's not something an end user should ever have to worry about.) It likely won't solve all your smart home problems, but it's a nice little addition nonetheless.
Which Amazon Echo can you buy in Canada?
I likely won't buy an Echo since I don't know that I want Amazon knowing any more than they already do about my life. It's nice that we finally have access to Amazon Prime music in Canada after being a member for years without it. They probably had to develop station themes like their Quebec Focus and Canadian Artists station to get approval from the CRTC. I've been checking out the classic metal and thrash metal stations so far today - not bad at all.
I wish Google would allow YouTube on the show at least for YouTube red subscribers.
I still can't decide
since you just took an old article and re-dated it, its garbage you can use Tap as always listening
Samaydeen
With Bixby now going through voice beta, Id personally like to see a comparison between it and other voice AI's.
I have 2 Echos, 4 Dots and 1 Tap, pretty much 1 in every main room. They all work Great. As someone else already pointed out, the Tap has great sound and I love the portability. The 1 thing about the Tap that I don't like... It currently does not support the Device Calling. Not sure if it ever will, but I wish they would.
Second thing I would like is to be able to "Broadcast" a call to all of my devices. I like the feature now that I can say "Alexa, Call the Kitchen" But what if I don't know what Room they are in. I would like to say "Alexa, Intercom" and it would call all of the devices. I have kinda worked around this. I have added my wife to my account, so now I can say "Alexa, Call The Wife" and ALL devices Ring, to include her cell phone where she has the App installed. Now they just need to expand this to ANY cell number in your contacts list, not just those that have a compatible device.
And of course the last thing I would like to have... Whole House Music!!!!
You have a FireTV in the picture, yet don't mention it all!! :)
Just messing with you
None of them...get along just fine without this stuff
Alexa was already able to show things before the Echo Show: the Amazon Fire TV Stick (new version with Alexa built in) has been able to show things on the television, although admittedly not hands free.
right now we have a dot in the kitchen, I have the original Echo and giving serious consideration to the Show
You're guide was so comprehensive it left out the Echo Style. Brilliant work.
Your*
What is the Echo Style?
Is there any Alexa controlled device that I can attach the line output to a louder, better quality speaker system (home stereo)?
I had an Echo but it's simply not loud enough at times.
I've heard there is supposed to be Sonos integration this year.
That would be the echo dot.
The Dot lets you do just that.
When Amazon added listening function to the Tap it went from 'meh' to 'WOW' Being able to control the home automation, add items to the shopping list and play tunes hands free, anywhere in the house or on the deck is sweet. Now I'm waiting for Amazon to add VOIP.
Crazy, but no one has pointed out that the Tap can be set to LISTEN ALL THE TIME. Mine is and now it's pretty close to perfect!
Look it up, it's not hard to find.
Look at how old the other comments are. It's a months-old recycled article that hasn't even been updated to reflect that the TAP can now listen all the time. Not a good way to get people to decide between the three when the information presented in the article is outdated!!!
Actually that was mentioned in the section on the Tap, just denied in the conclusion section. Need to read their own articles.
Tap would probably be the best all around portable Bluetooth speaker if it would listen while in its charging cradle. So short sighted on Amazon's part. I love that mine can stream audio over WiFi or Bluetooth while being portable, but having to tap really kills any of the (limited) Alexa functionality.
That being said, I'm sending my Dot back. About that Alexa functionality... Her integration with Hue sucks. It's easier to just open the app than walk her through the sub menus of which device I want to change and then wait sometimes-minutes for her to succeed or fail. When she does fail, the Hue app works perfect.
The only real useful thing Alexa does is stream music/radio or add things to my Amazon cart. Both of which Tap could do with an always listen mode.
Who needs these things? I'm gonna say these are just about as worthless as 3D blu ray players and TVs.
How many times can you ask "What's the weather, Play a song and What time is it". I can control my thermostat and other smart devices from my phone.
#LameTechnology.
It's for sure a gimmick, probably unnecessary for most users, but my Echo Dot is a whole lot of fun.
Who needs one? No one of course. That could be said about any technology but, that's a different argument.
If I didn't have the connected lights with the Smartthings Hub I would agree with you. I don't find myself asking Alexa a ton of random questions. The integration with my lights is flawless however, and I use it every day to control lighting animations.
This isn't about adding something new, it's about making it easier to do the things that you're already doing.
It took 20 seconds to pull out my phone, start the app for my lights, turn one off, then put the phone away. I can do that in 2 seconds with Alexa, all without getting out from under the covers.
That's just one of a dozen things that I do all the time that's made easier by going hands-free-- I could put down the groceries and turn on the lights with my phone-- or I can just shout for them to turn on.
I could wash off my hands while cooking, then add stuff to my shopping list, or I can just call out the things I need to purchase.
I could try to remember that I need more soap when I get out of the shower and down to my computer- or I can just tell Alexa to order it while I'm still toweling off.
I think this is one of those things that you don't realize just how useful it is until it becomes part of your daily life, then you find yourself at your parents place over the holidays and are wondering why the lights don't turn on when you tell them to.
The Clapper probably looks like a gimmick too, but I bet the geriatrics who can turn off their lights without getting their walker and crossing the room think it's brilliant.
'How many times can you ask "What's the weather, Play a song and What time is it". '
Every day. The weather changes daily, the time changes every minute and I want to play different songs on different days to suit my mood.
Someone who's disabled for starters. Pull your head out of your ass
The sound from my Tap is excellent! I love being able to dock it at home and carry it to work daily.
Judging purely by the number of Dots i've seen/heard being returned, probably the Echo (yes, I am ignoring the Tap completely) if you really need one of these.
There's the kicker: Nobody needs these. Almost everyone (I imagine everyone browsing this site) already has a smartphone capable of doing everything these can do more quickly, more reliably, all without having to repeatedly bark commands/questions to some barely competent digital assistant.
The truth is these things have been out for over a year and people just started snapping them up now because they became a trendy gift thanks to a big marketing push and Black Friday deals. If you got one as a gift or with one of those deals, great! If not, what should you buy? Neither.
I think both are silly "3D TV" devices. I love when companies try and sell us things that bring absolutely no real value to our lives.
To all a good night.
So you haven't used one yet.
I have 3 devices. My daily driver is NOTE 4 which is still the best in my opinion. Great screen, removable battery and Sdcard.. I have the 32GB model and bought a high end 128GB SD card (Samsung Pro). I carry all my music on the card (40GB). I have 2 GB of ebooks on it. plus all my photos (40 GB).

I don't intend to upgrade my NOTE4 as it does everything an S7 does. No way would I buy a phone that has no removable battery or SD card.
I don't intend to upgrade my NOTE4 as it does everything an S7 does. No way would I buy a phone that has no removable battery or SD card.
Get the Echo, Leave the Dot and definitely don't bother with the Tap. You don't want the Tap, I promise you. The Dot is MAD SLOW doing everything. You may not be able to tell if you've never owned the Echo but I returned the Dot after suffering with it for a couple weeks. The Echo is superior in this space.
Disagree. I have both a Dot and Echo. They respond equally fast.
Were you here? How are you going to disagree that the Dot was not slower than my Echo? Could be yours was not but the one I had sure as hell was slow responding. So it went back to Amazon.
You didn't say your Dot was slower than your Echo. You said the Dot is slower than the Echo, a much more generic statement, which can be disagreed with. I appreciated the rebuttal. It's now a toss up, 50/50, if that is an accurate statement.
"Get the Echo, Leave the Dot and definitely don't bother with the Tap. You don't want the Tap, I promise you. The Dot is MAD SLOW doing everything."
This article should've been updated for the possibility of customizing the Echo Dot's color via an external cover. http://www.mightyskins.com/circle-weave-amazon-echo-dot/ for example.
I bought the Dot two days ago, I'm impressed by it.
do i need echo to have echo dot or is echo dot its own system
They are each their "own system". Their are no dependencies on other devices involved with all of them.
At $39 due to Black Friday sale, for me the Dot is an impulse buy!
I can understand the main article being about the Amazon offerings, but I don't know how you can not at least mention the Home in the closing section of the article.
I gave in today and picked up both the Echo, and the Dot. $139, and $39, priced for Black Friday. Let's see how it goes.
I got my Echo here in the UK a couple of weeks ago. To be honest the UK launch has been a huge disappointment and a lot of services are not there and a lot of questions (not difficult ones) just get "I'm sorry I don't know that!"
The use of it is really limited.
At the moment the Echo just makes a half decent voice activated streaming radio.
Remember when everyone threw a fit when the Xbox was going to be always listening?
Now we just welcome everyone to hack into our daily life.
Lol they're listening anyway. Might as well get some benefit from it.
Hack your phones are always listening now and they're with you all the time.
Yea, but that is illegal. This is voluntary giving your privacy away on a silver platter. I'll pass
Cool story, bro.
This seems to be an update of an old article; some comments are five months old.
Still, it’s timely.
- The article is an accurate and very helpful summary.
- I have all three. Echo’s speaker is best; Tap requires one to push-to-talk and unless it is right by your side, Mike is right, it *does* become a pain in the neck; Dot is good if you already have a speaker to connect to. (I ordered the new dot, but have the original “twist top” already).
- One comment (above) corrected noted tap only works on the 2.4Ghz network, not 5Ghz. Also initial Tap pairing and set up is was a bit of a chore. Once you get it going it is good. Perfect for the backyard.
Bottom Line: Even without “connected house” features, the Echo is a great device. Alarms, weather, news, timers, voice orders of amazon items, and trivia. Sometimes it can’t figure out the music request (I had to rename several Amazon play lists to names that Alexa could not confuse ;-( However, in the main, it is a tremendous product.
They should make the tap always listening when connected to power. I also wish the speaker was better. I love the portability but the quality is just OK. I love how it charges though and overall it's my favorite for its versatility
I have both, but the Dot works well and is a lot cheaper.
Of the three, the Tap does NOT connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, only 2.4GHz. With so much interference and saturation in the 2.4GHz band in my area, my Tap stuttered every music stream and most voice responses, and failed to understand my voice commands too often, causing much frustration.
Considering the Tap was supposed to be the most portable, I brought it into the bathroom to listen while I take a shower. As luck would have it, it didn't play the right station, and since I couldn't tell it what to do without constantly tapping the button with wet hands, that was the final nail in the coffin.
Returned it and ordered two more, cheaper Dots in its place.
How do I choose?
I choose to reject the IoT, and all the works of the dark one.
I am old and somewhat cranky.
Unlocked Marshmallow Nexus 6 on Verizon. I'm a happy guy.
So you're a happy guy that's sometimes cranky?
Oxymoron
Waiting to see what Google may have.
The issue with the DOT is that you have to first own an ECHO and be a prime member. You can only order the DOT through the ECHO.
Personally I like the size of the DOT as opposed to the taller ECHO and could care less about the speaker array it comes with.
The workaround is to voice order it through the Amazon (shopping) App and not the Alexa App. Just did it so yes it works.
This used to be true. Not any more.
I was wondering why the TAP wouldn't be able to connect to home devices. I've got an echo right now, but I think I want to get either a tap or a dot as well.
Tap does connect to smart home devices.
I don't consider it to be a poop article at all. It probably answered a lot of people's questions regarding which one to get. The only inaccurate part was about the Tap not connecting to smart home devices.
It did a good job of comparing the different offerings, although I'm still not sure what this thing does that a smartphone doesn't ...
The devices prevent you from needing to take your phone out and unlock it to do things, plus it makes it easier for younger people around the house that may not have a phone yet.
That's exactly how I see them, as DrLouie described it.
Another poop article by AC. Seriously, Phil and Jerry need to write everything themselves or hire better people.
You are free to leave at the next stop. Oh and stop eating poop.
The Tap CAN control all your smart home devices. I use it everyday to control my nest thermostat and hue lights.
WAIT FOR IO
I keep hoping that google will join in, but I'm starting to think they are not that interested in the connected home.
They have released the Google Home, you dummy
May want to rethink who is calling who a dummy. You responded to a comment form 7 months ago.
^^^THIS^^^
If only I could spell. So I am the dummy? Lol
Now children...
Priceless
^^^LOL^^^PWNED^^^
Haha haha... Wiping tears bahahaha!
Screen shot and framed ;)