The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means — Total Disney Domination. If you haven't gotten caught up on The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, or taken your kids to see Frozen II, maybe it's because you need to manage your time better! Amazon suggests you try the Echo Wall Clock, now with Mickey Mouse. The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Echo Wall Clock is $20 more than the original, but it's got the classic Mickey Mouse clock style, complete with moving arms that point to the correct time.
The Echo Wall Clock was originally a no-brainer impulse buy, since it's inexpensive and convenient for things like setting kitchen timers. Our reviewer thought the automatic Daylight Savings setting was worth the price of admission alone. The new Mickey Mouse Edition costs much more, but it still won't break the bank, and if you're a true Disney fan, you're used to paying the Mickey tax.
Besides the Mickey Mouse arms, the clock has 60 glowing LEDs around the edge of the clock that act as a timer, or even multiple timers. The Echo Wall Clock pairs easily with any Echo device. You essentially tell Alexa to set up your new Wall Clock and Amazon figures out the rest behind the scenes.
Disney Echo
Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Echo Wall Clock
Check the time and your Amazon Alexa timers with Mickey
The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Echo Wall Clock might not be tanked to the brim with weather data, but this simple Mickey Mouse clock automatically adjusts to pesky time changes and can display your timers with subtle but easy-to-read minute mark LEDs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secure your Ring account by enabling two-factor authentication
Smart doorbells and cameras are a great way to add a sense of security to your home ... until they become a backdoor for unwanted virtual intruders. Keep them out with two-factor authentication.
Hulu adding voice controls using Google Assistant speakers and displays
Hulu is finally adding voice controls using Google Assistant speakers and smart displays. The new feature will roll out over the next few days and you'll be able to start videos on your Chromecast-enabled devices with a simple voice command.
Google joins others to help develop a smart home connectivity standard
The world of smart home setups should get a little less complicated assuming Apple, Amazon, Google, and others get their wish.
What color Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) should you buy?
Amazon has long offered the Echo in a dark (black-ish) or light (off-white) variety, but now there are four great color options to choose from. Which one should you get? Well, we have our favorites!