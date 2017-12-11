"Alexa, wake me up to Rick Astley."

Smart speakers can be used for a laundry list of different things, but as I've quickly been discovering with my Google Home Mini, some of them are fantastic little alarm clocks. Amazon's Echo devices have long supported alarms, but a new update now allows users to wake up to the song of their choice rather than Amazon's default alarm tune.

To choose the song that you'd like to wake up to, simply say "Alexa, wake me up to" and then the song of your choice. You can choose a specific title that you'd like to hear first thing in the morning, or you can wake up to a certain genre or playlist if you'd like. Also, if you really don't care what song you hear, you can always just say "Alexa, wake me up to music" to be woken up by a random selection.

Echo speakers will be able to use music for alarms from Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, and TuneIn.

Amazon says this is a feature that's been highly requested by many of its users, and it's coming out just in time for the Echo Spot that's scheduled to go on sale December 19. As for existing Echo hardware, they'll be able to use this feature starting today.