What's better than a physical Dash Button that only buys one thing? A virtual Dash Button. Lots of virtual Dash Buttons, actually.

If you've been waiting on the Amazon Echo Show to gain a little more usefulness, well, today it's gained a little more usefulness, as noted by AFTV News. Amazon's first Echo with a screen can now show virtual Dash Buttons. Just tap a button to buy a thing. Instead of, ya know, searching for the thing on the Echo Show and then tapping to buy it. Actually, it's a cool little thing, and indeed it is useful if there's something you need to reorder a lot. And I'd argue it's actually more useful than a single-purpose physical Dash Button.

But you know what'd make the Echo Show actually useful again? YouTube.