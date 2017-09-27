With Google pulling support for YouTube video, the Echo Show just lost an arm. Or maybe an arm and a leg. And this isn't just a flesh wound.
Google and Amazon have apparently found themselves in a little bit of a spat, as reported by The Verge, with the former pulling its fledgling video service (YouTube) off the latter's latest connected device (Echo Show).
Or to put it another way: The Echo Show just lost one of the only good things going for it.
Amazon Echo Paperweight. pic.twitter.com/jrAcIzgznP— Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) September 27, 2017
Let's rewind for a second and recall this line from my Echo Show Review:
It is an imperfect device that simultaneously excites and occasionally infuriates. It's yet another example of Amazon beating everyone else to market, but with a product that in a number of ways still feels incomplete.
So in the Echo Show we have a device with tons of potential. The ability to serve as an always-on home hub. Only it doesn't actually do that yet. And the ability to serve as an always-available, cross-platform communications device with far-field microphones and video. Only nobody's really using that yet.
And there's the potential to show any virtually any video at any time — because when it comes to on-demand viewing, YouTube is the only service that really matters — thanks to the 7-inch display. Only now, not so much.
Losing access to YouTube video is a still-smoking wound to a product that was struggling for purpose in the first place.
The reasons behind Google not allowing YouTube on the Echo Show don't really matter to me. (Though I do find it interesting that there apparently was enough warning for Amazon to update the Echo Show response to "Currently, Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show.") Perhaps it's something technical. Perhaps it's in retaliation for Amazon not selling Chromecast (which very much competes with Amazon's own Fire TV Stick).
But the result is a still-smoking chest wound in an Echo Show that remains, at best, promising. And that absolutely matters. Maybe not to Google — at least not yet. And not really to you or me, unless you're one of the few who actually owns an Echo Show and relied on it for your YouTube fix.
But if you're Amazon, you just lost one of the key ways to market the Echo Show to new customers. If you're one of those potential customers, you just lost a key reason to buy an Echo Show.
And if you're a proponent of the Internet, you know, actually working, you just got another reason to question Google's real intentions.
Reader comments
The Amazon Echo Show just lost one of the few reasons to buy it
Don't be evil.... or?
Exactly, Google should be ashamed.
How about you can't buy a Chromecast on Amazon. You can't use Chromecast from an Amazon tablet legitimately. Amazon is no innocent party here. They have effectively blocked most of Google's streaming abilities here. I would watch Amazon content more, but this is a big turn off for me on Amazon's part. I think Google is using it as a bargaining chip. Considering this feature is the top five for the Show.
Go to Amazon, they sell the Fire and Roku streaming sticks along with others, yet they won't sell a Chromecast. Effectively blocking part of the internet you are speaking of.
It makes me wonder if Google has something else up their sleeve, not that I would blame them for doing it only for the reasons already mentioned. They've never really been opposed to their stuff running on competitor hardware, but the fact that we are a few days away from their 'big announcement' for the year makes this timing suspect.
Was thinking this as well. But considering many tablets have the Google Assistant already, I don't think they would block it for competition. What I mean is if they were to release a Google Home Show, I would be disappointed in this move. I think it's about Chromecast.
Amazon's take:
Google made a change today at around 3 pm. YouTube used to be available to our shared customers on Echo Show. As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.
Google's take:
We've been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon. Per the Verge https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/26/16371292/google-youtube-amazon-echo-show
"Perhaps it's in retaliation for Amazon not selling Chromecast (which very much competes with Amazon's own Fire TV Stick)."
I'm sorry...I honestly don't really consider the Chromecast as competition for the Fire TV Stick or the Roku or any other standalone streaming device. I own a Chromecast...but it has sat in a drawer for years now because I got tired of having to go THROUGH a completely separate device to stream video. I now own a TV that supports casting without the Chromecast device and I STILL don't use that feature because it's less convenient than just directly using my Roku and/or Xbox.