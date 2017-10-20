One is a known entity and is the gateway drug for connected homes. The other is a new entry from the world's biggest search company. Both have their merits.
If you're reading this, there's a pretty good chance you already own an Amazon Echo Dot. It's been around a while, it's a good impulse buy at $49 — and that's when it's not on sale. And it can help you control pretty much anything that can be controlled in the tech space.
And if you're reading this there's probably a pretty good chance that you're in the target market for a Google Home Mini. Because you want to be able to control all the things, and you want better access to your Google services.
There's a lot of overlap in the Echo Dot and the newer Home Mini. But which one is right for you? Let's rap.
What's in a name? Echo Dot or Home Mini?
Google still names its products pretty horribly. "Home Mini" doesn't have the same sort of authoritative name as "Echo Dot." It's also not as easy to say out loud, which may be more of a thing in my brain than it is yours.
But more than that is that Amazon Echo has better brand recognition in the product sense.
Yes, the body matters
This one's pretty subjective, but then again I also think I'm 100% right here: the Echo Dot just isn't all that attractive of an oversized hockey puck. Especially in black. The matte finish just looks tired. Glossy white is better, but it's still pretty hapless.
On the other hand, Google Home Mini looks like ... Well ...
Google Whoopie Cushion? https://t.co/uUgiMWY7Pj— Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) October 5, 2017
But Google's at least got three color options — coral, chalk and charcoal, otherwise known as pinkish-orange, gray and black. And it's definitely got some curves to it, and the fabric finish gives it some more sophistication than pure plastic.
I'd give the points here to Google Home Mini.
More parity than ever in services
There's less distinction these days between Amazon and Google when it comes to what their assistants can work with. The fact of the matter is there's near parity when it comes to the two ecosystems. Make phone calls from the speaker? Both can do that. Control all kinds of connected things at home? Yep.
Answer thousands and thousands of random questions? Yep. I'd argue Google still does that better, but they both do it.
Play music from all sorts of sources? Erm, yeah. But this is where we start to get into the weeds. The Echo Dot doesn't do Google Play Music directly. Google Home Mini doesn't do Amazon Music. Little things like that could well (and should) sway your decision.
On the other hand, both can do Bluetooth. So there's that.
Which should you get? Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot?
For my money — and again, we're talking $50 here — I'd probably go with Google Home Mini. I've got more faith in Google's cloud services than I do Amazon's. (Whether that's anecdotal or misplaced, I'll leave to you.) And I've got more faith in Google's ability to innovate in that space.
I also just think Google Home Mini looks cooler. And when you're talking about the differences between two inexpensive products, that's a feature you shouldn't discount.
I already have my house set up with an echo and 2 DOTS and the new echo will be coming in week or 2. I have all my security and smart stuff setup so I'll stick with that.
I am looking forward to trying out free mini tho, I'll see how it does. I do love these things . My wife is in a wheelchair and it makes our life so much easier.
I'm dubious about both, but I'd rather go for the one that's geared towards making money by harvesting data from actually answering my questions than the one that's basically just to directly sell products, but with assistant features so that people will tolerate these digital sales clerks peering over their shoulder 24/7.
Is the Google Mini an actual speaker that will play music and news, or do you just use it to control some other speaker that you also have?
Yes, it's an actual speaker.
Great to hear from you Phil. I think it's great that they both do Bluetooth, but from what I've read there's a difference.
Home Mini cannot be used as a source for Bluetooth so you can't stream to a better speaker. Echo Dot on the other hand streams by Bluetooth to other devices if you wish rather than it being able to be streamed to.
I would argue that if you want to use it for music streaming to a bigger speaker, the dot is the better deal. You need a Chromecast audio to do so with the Home Mini which brings your total to around 70 or so.
Agree 100%. The Dot can also output audio via 3.5mm as well. The Dot offers a few choices whereas the mini has none.
Exactly. Google just did whatever to hit the price point I guess.
No, they just don't want people to stop buying Chromecast audio.
The fact that you have to ask Alexa to interact with skills instead of just talking naturally is keeping me from exploring anything from Alexa further.
Except that you don't
Well I do so must just be my Dot.
Neither one
I'm thinking about picking up the mini's for my nieces for xmas. Once my sister set's them up with her Google account, will my nieces just be able to speak to the mini's or will they need to have their voices "trained" like we do with Google Assistant? I'm hoping it's just plug and play without my nieces having to setup a google account if that makes sense. I would test on my own Home but I don't have any kids lol.
They don't have to have their voices trained. My kids use my Google Home all the time and they don't have Google accounts.
Great, thanks @Jaycemiskel!