Here's the thing about the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition — it's an Amazon Echo Dot. The hardware is unchanged. Yeah, it's got a fun, colorful case around it. (Red, blue or green, since you asked.) But it's still an Echo Dot. It's not fuzzy or cute or in any way noticeably different on the outside.

But where things get interesting is on the inside. Or, rather, up in the cloud.

See, the big difference with the Kids Edition of the Echo Dot is that along with the $79 price tag, you get a bunch of kid-friendly extras.

That includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited. That's Amazon's little service that gives you access to a world of kid-friendly games, books, radio stations — and now Amazon Alexa skills. After the first year it's $2.99 a month, so, yeah, it's a gateway drug.

But the thing is Freetime Unlimited is actually really good for kid-friendly content. Audio books? Check. Games that you don't have to worry about? Check. Because let's face it — if you're giving a kid their own Amazon Echo Dot, you're not going to be standing next to it every time they summon Alexa.

Don't want the kid to be able to talk to Alexa all night? (Or all day for that matter?) You'll be able to control that through the parental dashboard.

Here's how Amazon puts everything: