Amazon is set to launch its Alexa-connected speaker in India during the festival season.

We've heard numerous reports about the Amazon Echo debuting in India later this year, and it looks like the retailer has settled on a launch window. Citing a source, FactorDaily states that the Echo and Echo Dot will be launching in India during Diwali season, which falls on October 18 this year.

The Amazon Echo is likely to be priced at ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 ($170 - $185), which is in line with its $179 retail price in the U.S. The smaller Echo Dot is set to retail for ₹5,000 - ₹6,000 ($77 - $93), which is a noticeable markup from its $50 retail price.

Amazon is also said to be working on adding local language support for Alexa, with the voice-based assistant able to understand Hindi and Tamil. Support for more local languages will be added at a later date, and Alexa will also offer skills localized to the Indian market.

Diwali kicks off the festival shopping season in the subcontinent, and it's likely Amazon will offer another instalment of its Great Indian Sale around that time, making it the ideal platform to launch Alexa in the country.