Pre-orders for Echo in Australia are live now; Music Unlimited launching in February.

Although the Google Home is my smart speaker of choice, there's one important area in this market were Amazon still reigns supreme – worldwide availability. The company launched its Echo hardware and Music Unlimited streaming service in 28 countries across the globe in early December, and now these two things are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

In regards to Echo devices, Australia and New Zealand customers will be able to purchase the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus at "select major retailers" beginning in February. For Australia specifically, pre-orders are live on Amazon now with the Echo costing $119 AUD, the Echo Dot is going for $49 AUD, and the Echo Plus will set you back $199 AUD.

As for Music Unlimited, this will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting February 1. Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to 45 million songs, and of course, can be used with Amazon's Echo hardware. If you want to give the service a whirl before handing over any cash, Amazon will be offering a free 90-day trial.

Of course, the launch of Echo devices and Music Unlimited also means that Alexa is finally coming to both Australia and New Zealand. Each country will get a region-specific version of the virtual assistant with a unique voice, skills, and local knowledge added by developers in the areas.

Amazon Echo Spot now up for preorder in the UK