Fresh redesign with a fabric finish.

Built-in Zigbee hub.

Six fashionable finishes to choose between.

Line-out with 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. Cons Doesn't double as a smart home hub.

Worth spending a bit more for the Plus

Both the Amazon Echo and Echo Plus are great smart home speakers and offer significant aesthetic improvements over Amazon's first generation. The newer speakers are shorter and less intimidating to look at on a shelf or end table, so if you opted for the less intimidating Echo Dot your first go around, you'll probably enjoy adding one of these to your home.

In terms of specs, the two speakers are extremely similar. The Plus is appropriately a little larger with a slightly bigger woofer that'll give your music some extra "oomph". But the biggest differentiator — and the spec that will likely determine which you buy — is the ZigBee smart home hub built into the Echo Plus.

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Size 5.8" x 3.4" x 3.4" 5.8" x 3.9" x 3.9" Weight 29oz 27.5oz Microphones 7 7 Speakers 2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter 3" woofer and 0.8" tweeter Smart hub No Yes Bluetooth Yes Yes 3.5mm audio output Yes Yes

If you're choosing between the Echo or Echo Plus, your decision should be determined by the following: your existing smart home setup and/or whether that's something you're interested in. If you've already bought something like a Philips Hue Starter Kit, Samsung SmartThings kit, or have otherwise setup some connected bulbs, plugs, sensors, or cameras around your home, you should be able to connect and control everything with Alexa on a standard Amazon Echo. There's incredible support for all brands of smart home gadgets and accessories, so chances are if you're already controlling it with your phone, Alexa will let you control it with your voice.

But let's say you don't own any smart bulbs, switches, or plugs — but you're interested in changing that. The Amazon Echo Plus is going to be the better investment thanks to the ZigBee hub built right in that lets you connect and control hundreds of products without having to deal with a myriad of clunky apps or installing an extra hub somewhere. In fact, Amazon is bundling the Echo Plus with a free Philips Hue smart bulb, so that's a great place to start.

