Well that didn't exactly kick off how Amazon expected. Just as Prime Day kicked off, Amazon's home page has gone down for just about everyone. In the U.S. and elsewhere around the world, when you head to Amazon's home page to see all of the new Prime Day deals you're going to find some sort of error.

We wouldn't be surprised if Amazon made amends for the outage quickly.

Whether you're greeted by one of the standard 404 pages with the great "dogs of Amazon" or are stuck in the more frustrating version where you're simply put through a loop of broken pages, it's pretty clear something isn't right. We sympathize with the folks in charge of keeping the site up right now ... we can only imagine the immense amount of traffic Amazon's servers are experiencing — especially as news of it being down spreads. Amazon hasn't had any widespread technical issues with previous iterations of Prime Day, but of course these sorts of things always come up at the most inopportune times and they're very hard to plan for.

I wouldn't expect this to last too long though, and given Amazon's customer-friendly approach to the way it does business I wouldn't count out having some sort of extension of deals in order to make up for it. There are still some amazing Prime Day deals to be had when the site comes back up, and for the time being it seems as though direct links to products, and then the shopping cart, are up and working properly. You'll just have to follow direct links to the deals rather than browsing from the home page.

