Get up to $50 off the Moto X4, LG G6+, and others.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and shopping around for an unlocked Android handset, it's hard to do much better than Amazon's Prime Exclusive Phones. The lineup of devices offered as part of this program has become rather attractive throughout 2017, and Amazon's now announced heavy discounts on some of the top phones offered through it.

Most of the phones will be discounted on December 10, but starting today, December 8, you can pick up the Nokia 6 for just $149 thanks to a discount of $30.

Starting December 10 at 12:01 AM and going until December 23, you'll be able to get the following deals:

Lastly, on December 17 until December 23, you'll be able to purchase the LG G6+ for just $449 with a discount of $50.

All of these handsets will come with advertisements on the lock screen as part of Amazon's Prime Exclusive program, but for prices this low, it's kind of impossible to complain about that.

See at Amazon