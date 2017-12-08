Get up to $50 off the Moto X4, LG G6+, and others.
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and shopping around for an unlocked Android handset, it's hard to do much better than Amazon's Prime Exclusive Phones. The lineup of devices offered as part of this program has become rather attractive throughout 2017, and Amazon's now announced heavy discounts on some of the top phones offered through it.
Most of the phones will be discounted on December 10, but starting today, December 8, you can pick up the Nokia 6 for just $149 thanks to a discount of $30.
Starting December 10 at 12:01 AM and going until December 23, you'll be able to get the following deals:
- Moto G5 Plus w/ 64GB storage for $199 ($40 off)
- Moto X4 for $279 ($50 off)
- LG X Charge for $119 ($30 off)
- LG Q6 for $179 ($50 off)
Lastly, on December 17 until December 23, you'll be able to purchase the LG G6+ for just $449 with a discount of $50.
All of these handsets will come with advertisements on the lock screen as part of Amazon's Prime Exclusive program, but for prices this low, it's kind of impossible to complain about that.
Reader comments
Will these be available in Canada also? I'm in need of an inexpensive device after dropping my PRIV. 🙁
I got the Prime Exclusive G6+. I'm very happy with it. The ads are very unobtrusive.
Great pricing but you still have to deal with motorola
Nokia 6 for 149 ?
You can't go wrong with this.
Yeah ,I know no quick charge , no glance, no waterproof and camera app is not too much but you won't find any better build quality and faster updates at this price point.
With Dual SIM and memory card !
The sound is better than my LG V20. Nokia has done some magic , even the dual stereo speakers sound great with Dolby ATMOS .
Nice source for music, this Nokia 6.
This phone is so solid , if you lose your keys you can open your door with this Nokia :D
With my B&H Headset it sounds amazing.
How does it work with most apps/games? I don't use a ton but there are a few games I play occasionally. Mainly Need for Speed No Limits. I saw a video on YouTube where the phone just couldn't handle it. However, the comments indicated that users were able to play most games without issue.