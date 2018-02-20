You can grab an unlocked version from several retailers for $299.99 right now, but this is a great way to save even more. Amazon no longer uses your phone's lock screen to display ads, and instead, the company just preloads a few of its apps on the phone including the Amazon widget, Prime Movies, Prime Photos Storage and more. The phone is IP68 water resistant and features a 5.2-inch display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Alexa is only a voice command away as well. Simply say "Alexa" and you can begin playing music, check the news, and much more. This is also an unlocked version which will work on all major U.S. carriers, and this discount is available on both the silver and black versions of this phone. Remember, this price is only good for today, so don't miss out.

If you don't want to deal with Amazon's extra apps and don't mind spending $50 more, you can pick up a regular unlocked version from B&H, Motorola directly, Best Buy and Newegg.

