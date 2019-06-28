Say hello to Counter, a new way to receive your Amazon packages. As the name suggests, when using Counter you will retrieve your packages over the, well, "counter" from a staff member.

Counter is now available in over 100 Rite Aid stores in the U.S. and is expected to expand to 1,500 Rite Aid locations by the end of the year. Amazon is also looking for other businesses to become Counter partners to provide even more pick up points for customers.

Using Counter sounds quite easy. After placing an Amazon order, simply choose one of the Counter pickup locations in your zip code and you'll have 14 days to pick it up once it arrives.

When your package arrives, you'll receive an email with the address, business hours, and a barcode required for pickup. Once you reach the Counter location, an employee will scan the barcode and retrieve your package.

Counter is available for all customers at no additional cost and works with Same-Day, One-Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping. It now joins a host of other ways you can receive your Amazon shipments including, in your home, your garage, your car, or Amazon Lockers.

Counter originally launched in the UK and Itay, and after positive feedback, it made the jump across the pond to the U.S. With it being in Amazon's best interest to get packages to customers as quickly and conveniently as possible, it makes sense for the online retailer to find new and innovative ways to distribute packages.

What remains to be seen, though, is how many retailers will want to invite its largest competitor into its store? Leasing space to Amazon and the increased foot traffic might even be good for their business, but we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Guide: Everything you need to know