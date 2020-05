Amazon's Cloud Cam Security Camera is designed to let you keep an eye on any room of your home no matter where you are, and for just one day only, you can snag one for your home at its best price in history. Woot's limited-time deal drops the Cloud Cam down to just $29.99 while supplies last. That saves you $90 off its original price of $120.

This indoor camera has notifications for when it spots activity, a 1080p HD video stream, night vision, two-way audio, and much more. You have access to the last 24 hours of motion alert clips for free and the free Cloud Cam app will push notifications based on the settings you select. Also, the Amazon Cloud Cam can now respond to specific sounds, such as a baby's crying or glass breaking.

If you want to save your recorded clips for a longer time, Amazon offers a few different Cloud Cam Plans, starting at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year and going up to $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, depending on your needs. You can try out this plan free for a month with your purchase so you can see for yourself if it's worth the upgrade or not.

Of course, the Cloud Cam links into your Alexa-based smart home system perfectly allowing you to use your use your Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablet, or Echo device with a screen to monitor your cameras while in the house. There are also many other Alexa-compatible smart home devices that you can integrate with your Cloud Cam and Echo devices.

As well as working as a home security camera, you can even use the Cloud Cam with Amazon Key for in-home deliveries and more. It's a way to let in people delivering your goods or professional service providers like cleaners, dog walkers, repair people, etc. You can view video clips of people entering and leaving, check whether the door is locked or unlocked, and get real-time security notifications. Amazon Key requires a compatible smart lock or garage door opener as well as an active Amazon Prime membership.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.