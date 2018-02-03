These deals don't last for long.
First up is a $5 discount on the Fire TV Stick, which drops it down to $34.99. The 4K Fire TV is also on sale for $54.99, which is a $15 discount.
If you're looking for an Echo device, Amazon has you covered as well. If you missed out on previous Echo Dot you can currently save $10 on one, dropping it to $39.99. The 2nd-gen Echo is $15 off, making it just $84.99, and the Echo Spot is down to $114.99 from $129.99. The largest Echo device, the Echo Show is $80 off, dropping it to just $149.99.
These deals are only scheduled to run through tomorrow night, so don't wait too long before placing your order.
Reader comments
Amazon is celebrating the Super Bowl with some discounts on its Alexa-enabled hardware
F your superbow!l! Boycott the NFL!!!