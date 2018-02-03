These deals don't last for long.

First up is a $5 discount on the Fire TV Stick, which drops it down to $34.99. The 4K Fire TV is also on sale for $54.99, which is a $15 discount.

If you're looking for an Echo device, Amazon has you covered as well. If you missed out on previous Echo Dot you can currently save $10 on one, dropping it to $39.99. The 2nd-gen Echo is $15 off, making it just $84.99, and the Echo Spot is down to $114.99 from $129.99. The largest Echo device, the Echo Show is $80 off, dropping it to just $149.99.

These deals are only scheduled to run through tomorrow night, so don't wait too long before placing your order.