Amazon keeps growing its smart home arsenal.
Back in 2014, a young startup by the name of Blink hit the scene with a smart home security camera that promised to be affordable, truly wireless, and filled with the most important features. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Blink followed up this initial release with more advanced security cameras and even a smart video doorbell. Now in late December of 2017, Amazon's officially purchased the company.
The acquisition was announced on Blink's website, and although it hasn't been disclosed how much money Amazon paid for Blink, the fact that it's already been acquired just three years after launching its Kickstarter is mighty impressive.
Blink says it'll continue to support its products and customers and that nothing will be changing right now, but it remains to be seen whether or not this continues a year or two down the road. Blink could keep selling products under its own name, or we could see its tech migrated into Amazon-branded hardware.
Either way, it'll be interesting to see what comes of this deal as we exit 2017 and move on throughout the new year.
Reader comments
Should be nice integration with Echo.
Hmm. Is this why this discontinued the SmartThings integration Dec 19?
I'm a google person with my phone, google home mini and use a blink. Hope amazon doesn't try to take it over for amazon only products and try to charge for a monthly fee or anything. Blink was awesome as it was. Hope it stays that way.
Amazon's lack of focus on security increasing penetration into our homes with audio and video recorders is concerning. Hopefully they will change before this becomes bad. They definitely have the funds to spend the time properly securing things.
Looks like Ring, Blink and Nest are slowly getting into each other's spaces, and it's going to be a Google/Nest, Amazon/Blink thing and Ring. Ring's CEO has indicated he's not interested in acquisition, but who knows.
Just bought my Blink cameras and yes I hope Amazon doesn't decide to charge a storage fee now which is one of the reasons I purchased Blink over anything else
This is actually something I was looking for. No subscription fees or storage fees. I though these were unicorns.
I'm worried only in that only anything new to one down the line will require a monthly subscription. Blink provides everything I need at a great buy in price and no on going fees. Otherwise, It would be time look elsewhere.