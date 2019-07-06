In celebration of Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores will be offering in-store exclusives for Prime members starting today and lasting through the big event featuring giveaways, deals on Amazon devices, and more. Prime members can even earn a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 in-store at one of the 19 Amazon Books or three Amazon 4-star stores through July 16. To redeem your $10 credit, make sure to show your cashier the homepage of the Amazon App on your smartphone so they can verify your Prime status.

Of course, this is just one of many deals available exclusively for Prime members this month as part of Amazon's lead-up to Prime Day. If you're still not a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to make your account eligible for all the benefits of Prime, including the deals at Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores and the ones we'll see online during the two-day sale.

Along with the $10 promo credit, Amazon's stores will also be offering an exclusive deal on Audible, KIND bar giveaways, and savings like $50 off the all-new Kindle Oasis e-reader. You can find your nearest store at Amazon and head there now to take advantage of these deals before Prime Day comes.