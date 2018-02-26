On February 23, Google officially released ARCore to the masses so more people than ever can experience high quality augmented reality on their phone. Shortly after this launch, Amazon's begun rolling out a new AR View feature to its Android app.

To get started with AR View, just open the Amazon app, tap on the camera icon, swipe up, and select the icon labeled as "AR View." Once you do this, you'll be able to browse through different products and virtually place them in your home to get an idea of how they'll look in real life.

Once you select a product, you can use one finger to move it to a different spot in your home and two fingers to rotate it. Just like any other AR experience, you can walk around the product and look at it from any angle to get the perfect idea of how it'll fit into your place.

Amazon says that AR View currently works with "thousands of products" over its "most popular categories" and new items are added to support AR View every single week.

Download: Amazon Shopping (free)