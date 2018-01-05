Meet your new cooking assistant.
The different use cases for Alexa has grown substantially over the past couple years. The assistant works great for simple tasks like playing music and getting weather info, and using it for controlling smart lights and ordering an Uber never get old. Now, Amazon is planning Alexa's next great frontier – the kitchen.
On the Amazon Alexa blog, it was recently announced that Alexa's Smart Home Skill API is gaining support for cooking features, starting first with microwave ovens. With these controls, users will be able to say things such as "Alexa, microwave for 50 seconds on high" and "Alexa, defrost three pounds of chicken" to keep on cooking without having to pound away at your microwave's keypad.
Whirlpool will be the first to launch these new Alexa controls on its connected microwaves, with GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG, and Samsung also working on upgrading their microwaves and other appliances to be compatible as well.
Although Amazon is starting off with microwaves, the end goal is to expand the functionality to other cooking devices, such as conventional ovens, at a later date.
If you own an Amazon Alexa device, do you see yourself making use of these features as they're made available?
Reader comments
Unless Alexa can also retrieve said chicken from the freezer and place it in the microwave, I'm not seeing a real useful benefit based on this description.
Wow. Seems the height of laziness. Your already standing there after just opening the door and dropping food in. You can't push 3 buttons? 5...0 ...start?
I see the comments about being lazy and that could very well be true.. But for certain things that require special cooking instructions like a special defrost setting I can see this being useful, or an oven, knowing what setting to cook at if you have a special meal of some kind.
I can see the use case for an oven. Saying "Hey Google, preheat the oven to 450" from anywhere in the house would be a convenience, albeit one I wouldn't even consider paying extra for. Microwave voice controls seem pretty useless outside of a few pretty uncommon use cases.
Honestly this is not lazy - It's a really good idea. just imagine for one moment that you were blind or partially sighted. In that situation pushing completely smooth flat panel buttons IS hard.
My dad is partially blind and to be able to use a microwave by just telling it what he wants it to do would make life much easier for him. I can't wait until he can use all his appliances by just telling them what he wants them to do.
It depends on the cost. I wouldn't mind saying "Alexa, defrost three pounds of chicken" if it barely added any cost to the microwave.
Are we becoming so damn lazy?
Definitely useful, particularly for disabled people or when trying to multitask in the kitchen and you can benefit from having to pause to set various settings while cooking something else. Not going to retool my kitchen to get the functionality though, just nice to know that future devices will have the support for such functions.