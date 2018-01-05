Meet your new cooking assistant.

The different use cases for Alexa has grown substantially over the past couple years. The assistant works great for simple tasks like playing music and getting weather info, and using it for controlling smart lights and ordering an Uber never get old. Now, Amazon is planning Alexa's next great frontier – the kitchen.

On the Amazon Alexa blog, it was recently announced that Alexa's Smart Home Skill API is gaining support for cooking features, starting first with microwave ovens. With these controls, users will be able to say things such as "Alexa, microwave for 50 seconds on high" and "Alexa, defrost three pounds of chicken" to keep on cooking without having to pound away at your microwave's keypad.

Whirlpool will be the first to launch these new Alexa controls on its connected microwaves, with GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG, and Samsung also working on upgrading their microwaves and other appliances to be compatible as well.

Although Amazon is starting off with microwaves, the end goal is to expand the functionality to other cooking devices, such as conventional ovens, at a later date.

If you own an Amazon Alexa device, do you see yourself making use of these features as they're made available?